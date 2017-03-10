“I see you shiver with antici-…-pation.” No, the new Wonder Woman movie has nothing to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but June 2 can’t come quickly enough for certain segments of society. To further the frothing over the pic starring Gal Gadot as the DC Comics legend, Warner Bros has released the comics-inspired first poster. Check it out below.

Gadot today also tweeted a video teasing “an even bigger surprise tomorrow”:

I’ve got a WONDERful surprise in store for all of you! Stay tuned – the wonder is just beginning! 💫 pic.twitter.com/LjCNlYmFtk — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 10, 2017

Set during World War I, Wonder Woman sees U.S. military intel specialist Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) stranded on the Aegean island of Themyscira, home of the Amazons. He informs them about the global conflict — the so-called “war to end all wars” — and the news hits Diana Prince particularly hard. She leaves the island to try to stop the fighting and will become Wonder Woman.

The film continues Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe, which launched with last year’s Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice — in which Gadot’s character was introduced — and the supervillain team-up Suicide Squad. Justice League is next, hitting theaters November 17 with Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and lots of other folks familiar to comic book connoisseurs.

While we wait, here is the new Wonder Woman poster: