Welcome to Themyscria, the lush island home of Wonder Woman and her sister Amazons. Gal Gadot shared a new trailer of the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Comics superhero flick, Wonder Woman, which features a tiny Diana destined for greatness.

Shared during the Kids’ Choice Awards, the latest look at the Patty Jenkins-directed film includes fresh scenes of Wonder Woman (Gadot) training hard alongside Robin Wright’s General Antiope.

“I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta. In the name of all that is good, your wrath upon this world is over,” Gadot says in the clip below.

✨Welcome to Themyscria. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨ pic.twitter.com/7q7SQ80ut1 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 12, 2017

The latest feature in the DC Extended Universe follows Diana, princess of the Amazons, after she leaves her home when an American pilot (Chris Pine) crashes on their shores and tells her about a massive conflict in the the outside world. Hoping that she can stop the threat, she fights alongside men and discovers her full power and her true destiny. Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Lucy Davis and Danny Huston also co-star.

Wonder Woman arrives in theaters on June 2, 2017