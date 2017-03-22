Women in Film, the non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women, has just elected new members to its Board of Directors as Cathy Schulman enters her third term as Board President. The newly elected are: Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, DreamWorks Animation’s Terry Curtin, Transparent director/producer Nisha Ganatra and CPA Laura Gordon with TriStar president Hannah Minghella and Independent Film Group’s partner/head Rena Ronson rejoining the board.
The 2017 executive board, led by Schulman, is now comprised of Jane Fleming as CFO, Deborah Liebling as exec VP, Stephanie Allain as VP, Amy Baer as Secretary and Kirsten Schaffer as exec director.
The full 2017 WIF Board of directors, which include the the new and rejoining members are as follows:
Orly Adelson
Adriana Alberghetti
Rowena Arguelles
Stephanie Austin
Bela Bajaria
Lake Bell
Tessa Bell
Terry Curtin
Nisha Ganatra
Laura Gordon
Tara Kole
Ghen Laraya Long
Laura Lewis
Tracy McKnight
Hannah Minghella
Ilene Kahn Power
Keri Putnam
Pat Quinn
Michelle Raimo Kouyate
Rena Ronson
Sandra Stern
Lucy Webb
Lauren Williams
