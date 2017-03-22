Women in Film, the non-profit organization dedicated to promoting equal opportunities for women, has just elected new members to its Board of Directors as Cathy Schulman enters her third term as Board President. The newly elected are: Netflix’s Bela Bajaria, DreamWorks Animation’s Terry Curtin, Transparent director/producer Nisha Ganatra and CPA Laura Gordon with TriStar president Hannah Minghella and Independent Film Group’s partner/head Rena Ronson rejoining the board.

The 2017 executive board, led by Schulman, is now comprised of Jane Fleming as CFO, Deborah Liebling as exec VP, Stephanie Allain as VP, Amy Baer as Secretary and Kirsten Schaffer as exec director.

The full 2017 WIF Board of directors, which include the the new and rejoining members are as follows:

Orly Adelson

Adriana Alberghetti

Rowena Arguelles

Stephanie Austin

Bela Bajaria

Lake Bell

Tessa Bell

Terry Curtin

Nisha Ganatra

Laura Gordon

Tara Kole

Ghen Laraya Long

Laura Lewis

Tracy McKnight

Hannah Minghella

Ilene Kahn Power

Keri Putnam

Pat Quinn

Michelle Raimo Kouyate

Rena Ronson

Sandra Stern

Lucy Webb

Lauren Williams