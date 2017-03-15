Natalie Tena (Game of Thrones) and Jake Matthews (Bosch) have booked series-regular roles opposite Jeremy Piven on Wisdom of the Crowd, CBS’ drama pilot from former The Good Wife writer-executive producer Ted Humphrey and Keshet Studios.

Written by Humphrey and directed by Adam Davidson, Wisdom of the Crowd is based on the Israeli format. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, it centers on Jeffrey Tanner (Piven), a charismatic tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter’s murder, as well as revolutionizing crime-solving in San Francisco. Richard T. Jones and Blake Lee also star.

Tena will play the female lead role of Sara, who runs the show at CrowdSolver, where she works with Tanner to launch and operate the new app. She played Osha on Game of Thrones and Nymphadora Tonks in four Harry Potter films, appeared in the BBC’s The Refugees and Ambassadors and next appears in the features Amar and As We Like It. She is repped by Paradigm.

Matthews will play Tariq, a tech genius who can hack anything and enjoys blurring the lines of morality. He makes himself known to Tanner by hacking his new app. Matthews who also was a part of the CBS Sketch Comedy Diversity Showcase in 2014, recurred on Season 3 of Amazon’s Bosch. He is represented by Greene & Associates.