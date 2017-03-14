Just under thee years after she became the director of USC Annenberg School for Journalism, Willow Bay today has shattered a glass ceiling at the SoCal institute.

The former Good Morning America/Sunday co-anchor has been named the dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Bay is the first woman to hold the post in the school’s 45-year history. She will take over from current dean Ernest Wilson III on July 1.

“Willow Bay is exactly the right person to lead USC Annenberg at this important time, given the dramatic changes in communications and journalism,” said USC Provost Michael Quick Monday in announcing the promotion for USC President C. L. Max Nikias. “USC is proud to have the foremost school of communication and journalism in the country,” he added. “Our students, faculty and staff will greatly benefit from Willow’s expertise as they grapple with the ever-evolving world of social media, print and broadcast journalism and converged communication. We expect the school to continue on its upward trajectory under her skilled leadership.”

Having worked for the likes of CNN, NBC obviously ABC, and the Huffington Post, the ex-Bloomberg TV correspondent was appointed director of the journo school back in late March of 2014 and assumed the gig in July of that year. Since then, the spouse of Disney boss Bob Iger has launched USC Annenberg’s Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree program, opened the doors of the Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center, enlarged the master’s degree curriculum and fellowships, and strengthened and created media partnership for the facility.

Drawing on her on-camera skills as well, Bay has also hosted the Director’s Forum featuring the likes of LA Clippers star Chris Paul.