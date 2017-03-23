Canadian actor and comedian Will Sasso has been added to the cast of The Burning Woman, joining Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Sienna Miller, and Jacki Weaver in the thriller helmed by Jake Scott. Brad Ingelsby wrote the script that follows a woman who, after the disappearance of her daughter, is left to raise her young grandson. Scott Free Productions’ Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Mike Pruss are producing. Sasso, who plays Curly in the The Three Stooges reboot, can be seen in Audience Network’s comedy series Loudermilk and Broken Lizard’s Super Troopers 2. He’s with APA and D2 Management.

The Smith Brothers

Arrow actor Adrian Glynn McMorran has been tapped to lead the sci-fi thriller Volition, from director Tony Dean Smith, based on a screenplay by Smith and brother Ryan W. Smith. It’s about a man, afflicted with clairvoyance, who tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own murder. Filming is said to begin this year with Paly Productions partnering with the Smith brothers to produce. McMorran, whose previous credits include The Revenant, Universal’s forthcoming animated comedy Woody Woodpecker, and Smallville, is repped by Principals Talent Management.