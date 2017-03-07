They’re back. Will & Grace cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes reunited for the first promo shoot for NBC’s upcoming revival, which is scheduled to begin filming this summer.

The cast documented the shoot on social media, and it looks they had no problem sliding back in to their roles. As Hayes put it: “Just like riding a bike.”

The new, ninth season of Will & Grace stems from the surprise election-themed reunion mini-episode released on Sept. 26. Done without NBC’s involvement, it immediately triggered talk of a possible real reunion.

It slowly came together, with producing studio Universal TV able to secure stars McCormack, Messing, Mullally and Hayes as well as creators/executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan. Veteran director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce.

