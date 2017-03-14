On Monday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg called out a fake news article that she said “endangered” her and her family’s life.

Goldberg slammed the website for incorrectly reporting that she stated that Carryn Owens, wife of a fallen Navy SEAL, made an appearance at Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress for “attention.”

“It endangered my family’s life, it endangered my life,” Goldberg stated, explaining how the site which the article was posted on was created by a guy who “just wanted to see how quickly stories he made up were quickly spread.”

“[The thing is] if you say Whoopi did this, people just assume it’s true because nobody has to prove anything,” she told the rest of The View ladies.

Addressing the man, who’s in Costa Rica, she said she is going to try to get some legislation going. “If you’re going to involve someone in fake news, you should have their permission. You shouldn’t be able to put stuff out there, ‘cause clearly you don’t care what could’ve happened to me or to my family,” Whoopi continued. “Or the fact that there’s a lot of people who said, ‘No, I know you said it.’ Well actually, if you go on The View site I said the exact opposite.”

“Man, I’m telling you. You cost me money because I had to protect my family…Costa Rica is not big enough for the lawsuit that’s coming your way,” she added.

Check out her full comments in the video above.