British actress Jessica Gunning (Fortitude) and The King Of Queens alumna Leah Remini have been cast as the leads in What About Barb?, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot based on the 1991 Frank Oz movie What About Bob?

The cult black comedy starred Bill Murray as the eponymous Bob, a psychiatric patient who joins his psychiatrist, Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), and his family on vacation. The TV reboot, from ABC Studios, goes for a gender switch, with female Bob — Barb, played by Cunning — and Leo — Dr. Suzanne Marvin, played by Remini. Written and executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, What About Barb? centers on Suzanne, who tries to cut ties with her most overbearing patient, Barb, but is unsuccessful and gains an annoying family member in the process.

Gunning is a newcomer to American television. In her native UK, she has worked steadily over the past decade and next plays Kath Morgan in ITV’s new series Prime Suspect 1973.

Remini starred as Carrie Heffernan on all nine seasons of hit comedy series The King Of Queens. She is currently making headlines with her A&E documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath.

