Eddie Shin (Man in the High Castle) is set as a series regular opposite Jessica Gunning and Leah Remini in What About Barb?, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot based on the 1991 Frank Oz movie What About Bob? The cult black comedy starred Bill Murray as the eponymous Bob, a psychiatric patient who joins his psychiatrist, Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), and his family on vacation. The TV reboot, from ABC Studios, goes for a gender switch, with a female patient, Barb (Jessica Gunning) and Dr. Suzanne Marvin (Remini). Written and executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, What About Barb? centers on Suzanne, who tries to cut ties with her most overbearing patient, Barb, but is unsuccessful and gains an annoying family member in the process. Shin will play Nick, Suzanne’s half-brother, who’s charming with an unwarranted sense of confidence that’s not backed up by much achievement. He’s educated but lacks follow-through and motivation. Shin recently recurred in The Man in the High Castle and Westworld. He’s repped by SDB Partners and Meghan Schumacher Management.

Marc Blucas has booked a series-regular role in the CW drama pilot Searchers, from WBTV and CBS TV Studios. Written by Jason Rothenberg, Searchers is about a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves on the journey of a lifetime. Ten years after the death of their parents, Cooper (Zane Holtz) and his free-spirited sister Fable are forced to team up when they learn that their mother’s terrifying and bizarre stories might be a road map to discovering the great legends, myths and unexplainable mysteries of the world. Blucas will play Raff, the uncle of Cooper and Fable. He most recently was seen in Underground for WGN America and will appears in indie films Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Looking Glass. He’s repped by Paradigm.

