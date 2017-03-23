We will be seeing more of Westworld host Angela next season. After recurring in Season 1 of the HBO drama, Talulah Riley has been promoted to a series regular in Season 2.

Riley will continue as Angela. The host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades, Angela will prove to be one of the last faces many guests will ever see.

Westworld, a breakout in its first season, was renewed for a 10-episode second season, which likely will launch in early 2018.

British actress Riley previously appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Pride and Prejudice, the St Trinian’s franchise and Richard Curtis’ The Boat that Rocked. She also starred in the British TV series Nearly Famous.

Riley is repped by Gersh, UK’s United Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.