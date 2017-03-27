Daddy’s back. Louis Herthum is joining the cast of HBO’s Westworld as a regular in Season 2. The promotion comes after Herthum was introduced as a recurring guest star in six episodes of the sci-fi drama’s breakout first season. He will continue as Peter Abernathy, the father of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).



Herthum is having a wonderful moment with Westworld. It has opened new doors for the veteran character actor who has been getting feature opportunities off of his Westworld turn. At age 60, this is his first series regular role after working steadily for 35 years, and his break should serve as inspiration to the scores of veteran character actors out there plugging away year after year.

Shutterstock

Through the years, Herthum has appeared in a slew of TV series and studio movies. One of his first major roles was as a recurring player on Murder, She Wrote. He also did an arc on CBS’ JAG, recurred on HBO’s True Blood, and recently has been recurring on Longmire on Netflix. Herthum has done dozens of guest shots on series like Narcos, True Detective, Treme and Breaking Bad. His feature credits include a co-starring role in The Last Exorcism franchise.

Herthum will next be seen on the big screen opposite Johnny Depp in Miramax’s Labyrinth and in Screen Gems’ Cadaver. He is repped by AKA, Main Title and attorney Neil Meyer.

On Westworld, Herthum joins another Season 1 standout who was recently promoted to a series regular, Talulah Riley.