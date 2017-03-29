Mauro Borelli’s sci-fi thriller The Recall starring Wesley Snipes will bow in select theaters June 2 with the Barco Escape panoramic format, Snipes announced today at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film will be released in 2D format June 16 in select cities and on VOD platforms.

The Recall centers on a group of friends vacationing at a remote lake house when aliens attack Earth. Snipes plays a mysterious hunter with special knowledge of the attack. Costarring are Jedidah Goodacre, R.J. Mitte, Laura Bilgeri, Niko Pepaj and Hannah Rose May. Minds Eye Entertainment produces in association with Bridgegate Pictures Corp, VMI Worldwide and Invico Capital Corporation. North American distribution is with Freestyle Releasing and international distribution is with VMI Worldwide.

Also on June 2, Minds Eye and SkyVR will release 12-minute virtual reality short Abduction, tying into the Recall universe.