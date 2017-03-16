The Hunger Games actor Wes Chatham has come aboard Escape Plan 2, the sequel to the 2013 action film that starred Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Steven C. Miller is directing from a script by Miles Chapman and Stallone set to co-star along with Jaime King and Dave Bautista. Emmett/Furla/Oasis is co-producing with China’s Leomus Pictures whilw Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb will executive produce with the Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones. Chatham can currently be seen on the Syfy series The Expanse, which was just renewed for a third season. On the film side, He is set to co-star opposite Blake Lively in Marc Forster- directed drama All I See Is You, slated for released by Open Road August 4. He’s repped by the Gersh Agency and attorney David Feldman.

REX/Shutterstock

Peter Bowles and Sylvia Syms have been tapped to replace Shirley Jones and Robert Wagner in director Paul Duddridge’s upcoming film, Together, which tackles the issue of elder abuse. The film was initially set to shoot in the U.S. but upon learning that many of the stories were derived from the British care system, Duddridge moved to film in the U.K. with British actors. The pic centers on married couple Phil and Rose, who are separated by an unjust care system when Rose finds herself in the hospital after a minor injury. Phil must fight to prevent his wife for over 60 years from being moved into a nursing home. Duddridge, wrote the story for this film, which is a co-production by Siempra Viva Productions, Marmont Films and TV4 Entertainment. Danielle James is also producing. Bowles, known for British sitcoms Only When I Laugh and To The Manor Born, is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant. Syms credits include The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, and Is Anyboby There with Michael Caine. She’s with Brown, Simcocks & Andrews.