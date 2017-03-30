It was a full slate of originals on the Big 4 last night with some Empire (2.4/8) and the preview debut of ABC comedy Imaginary Mary (1.4/5) but the real action was further up the dial – and we don’t mean the Legion Season 1 finale on FX.

In a remarkable game of basketball, the Golden State Warriors overcame a 22-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-98. It was a win for Steph Curry and crew in the Spurs’ house at the AT&T Center but it was also a big score for ESPN. With a 1.9 rating in metered market results, last night’s game delivered the best non-Christmas overnight for the sports giant this season. Unsurprisingly, the broadcast peaked in the 11:15 – 11:45 PM ET slot when the Bay Area-based NBA team turned on the final heat and sealed the deal.

Back on the Big 4, the start of the Jenna Elfman and Rachel Dratch sitcom about a conflicted career woman and the return of the imaginary friend that only she can see started OK. While down 30% from the debut of the Minnie Driver-led Speechless in the same slot back on September 21 last year, Imaginary Mary was pretty much in line with how the Scott Silveri created show did for its last few originals, which were as recent as March 15. Imaginary Mary moves to its regular Tuesday 9:30 PM slot on April 4.

Of course, it didn’t hurt the Adam F. Goldberg, David Guarascio and Happy Madison created Imaginary Mary that its lead-in The Goldbergs (1.7/7) was up 13% from its last original of March 15. The rest of ABC’s night saw an uptick of 5% among adults 18-49 for Modern Family (2.0/7) from its last original and black-ish (1.5/5) even with its last new show. Ending the night at the White House so to speak, political drama Designated Survivor (1.1/4) was also the same as its March 22 show and tied NBC’s down a tenth and season low hitting Chicago P.D. (1.1/4) for the 10 PM demo top spot.

There was betrayals, guns, scheming Grandmas, and tunes and more on Empire last night as usual but there weren’t as many viewers in the key demo. Still the highest rated show of the night, though by thinner margins than usual, Fox’s hip hop drama was down 14% from last week’s winter break return to hit a new series low. For a declining blockbuster like Empire, which has seen more than a few new lows in its current third season, to put any blame on its lead-in is thin gruel and the fact is the second week of Shots Fired (1.0/4) saw the limited series go down just a tenth from its March 22 debut.

Overall, Fox won the night in the demo as it does on Wednesdays when Empire is on with a 1.7/7 – which is down 11% from last week. Fueled by an even Survivor (1.7/7) and its night topping audience of 8.13 million, CBS won Wednesday’s viewership with a total of 6.70 million tuning in.

Not that it was all pretty on the House of Moonves with Criminal Minds (1.2/5) down a tenth to match a season demo low. On the other hand, it evened out for CBS as spinoff Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (0.9/3) was up a tenth from its March 22 show.

NBC’s Blindspot (0.9/3) was the same as last week as was the CW’s Arrow (0.5/2) in the 8 PM slot and it’s The 100 (0.3/1) at 9 PM. In the same slot Law & Order SVU (1.1/4) matched its fast affiliate result of March 22, which went up a tenth in the final numbers.