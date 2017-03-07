As part of an ongoing restructure at Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, WB has promoted company vets Robert Blair to EVP International Sales, and Jim Brehm to EVP Global Operations and Administration.

In his new role, Blair will oversee the sales team of executives based in ten field offices around the world charged with licensing Warner Bros. programming across all television platforms, from free to cable/pay and subscription video on demand.

Brehm will oversee all global television distribution business operations, including finance, administration, planning and analysis—for both Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

“Robert and Jim have done remarkable jobs during their many years with our group,” said Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. “These promotions and this realignment of their responsibilities, perfectly play to each of these executive’s strengths. As the

global television marketplace continues to evolve, shift and be disrupted by new business models, having Jim and Robert’s leadership and vision will serve our distribution business well now and in the future.”

Blair, a 19-year veteran of the company, has served since 2013 as Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution with oversight of Europe, Middle East & Africa. Prior to that, since 2006 he served as SVP, Northern Europe, Middle East, and Africa. He joined Warner Bros. International Television Distribution in 1998 as General Manager, Canadian Operations and was promoted to Vice President & General Manager, Canadian Operations in 2000.

Brehm, a 29-year veteran of the international television distribution business, the last nine with Warner Bros., most recently served as Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. International Television Distribution with oversight of Canada, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Prior to that he had served as Senior Vice President, Sales, Canada, Asia Pacific and Latin America. He came to Warner Bros. International Television Distribution from The Walt Disney Company, where he spent the last two years as Senior Vice President, Sales, for Disney ABC International Television. Before that, he worked at Paramount for 17 years, most recently as Executive Vice President, International Television, Paramount Pictures Worldwide TV Distribution.