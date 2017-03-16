EXCLUSIVE: The town is going crazy right now for War Party, a package for a pitch that has Tom Hardy attached to play an elite and highly decorated Navy SEAL, with Andrew Dominik directing and Ridley Scott, Jules Daly and Kevin Walsh producing for Scott Free. Dominik is writing with Harrison Query.

Sources say Netflix is in the lead to tie down this package and that it will be seven figures and perhaps the most the streaming service has bid for a pitch. Netflix installed Scott Stuber with the mandate to reel in big movie packages, and they clearly mean business.

Daly runs RSA for Scott, but this will be done through his Scott Free banner. Daly teamed with Dominik previously on The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford. Hardy and Scott also have ties: Hardy was part of the ensemble cast of Black Hawk Down, and together they are producing the FX series Taboo.

Stay tuned.