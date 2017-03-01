Netflix has unzipped the first teaser for its absurdist war story, War Machine. Brad Pitt stars in the David Michôd-directed satirical comedy that the streaming giant acquired in 2015. In what was considered a game-changer for the company at the time, Netflix made its then-biggest investment in a feature (around $30M) and for the first time was able to nab a package with one of the world’s biggest A-list movie stars: Pitt as hot-shot General Glenn McMahon. Global release is now set for May 26, suggesting a Cannes world premiere could be afoot.

The pic is inspired by the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story Of America’s War In Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings. It recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall at the intersection of reality and savage parody as the line between them shifts, particularly in today’s real world. The story is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. Pitt plays the charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé. The character was patterned after real-life General Stanley McChrystal.

Also starring are Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Emory Cohen, John Magaro, RJ Cyler, Alan Ruck, Scoot McNairy and Meg Tilly.

Ian Bryce and Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Pitt are producers. James Skotchdopole is exec producer. Michôd also wrote the script.