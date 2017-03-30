“Most of us here will know Gen. McMahon as the man who kicked al-Qaida in the sack.” How’s that for an introduction. Here’s the first trailer for War Machine, the Netflix original film starring Brad Pitt as a four-star U.S. general who is tasked with leading the war in Afghanistan and his roller-coaster rise and fall. Part reality, part savage parody, it raises the specter of just where the line between them lies today.

L-R: Anthony Hayes, Daniel Betts, Anthony Michael Hall, John Magaro and Topher Grace in War Machine. Netflix

Billed as “a film for our times” from writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom), it follows McMahon (Pitt) as he leaps into the fray like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan — “Just finish this thing,” he is instructed — only to be taken down by his own hubris and a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

Inspired by the book The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings, War Machine also stars Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley.

Produced by Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ted Sarandos and Ian Bryce and EP’d by James W. Skotchdopole, Pauline Fischer, Sarah Bowen and Sarah Esberg, it starts streaming May 26.

Run the trailer up the flagpole and let us know if you salute.