The new trailer for 20th Century Fox’s threequel War For The Planet Of The Apes was a focal point of the studio’s presentation this morning at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The tenpole was introduced to the exhibitor crowd via a clip and the world premiere of the trailer introduced by Fox vice chairman and president of production Emma Watts.

Fox has been building momentum for The Batman-to-be director Matt Reeves’ latest Apes movie, which hits theaters July 14. That includes splashing a Shepard Fairey-created projection of Caesar on CinemaCon’s host casino-hotel Caesars Palace this week. It took 12 35,000-lumen projectors to create the image on the hotel, making it 495 feet wide and 251 feet tall.

Studio One

The movie was written by Mark Bomback and Reeves; Reeves was wrapping up post-production on the film and was not in Vegas today, Watts said. The story picks up as Caesar (created by Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless, head-shaved Colonel (Woody Harrelson) — his line: “There are times when it is necessary to abandon your humanity to save humanity.” After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins a quest to avenge his kind, leading to an epic battle that will determine the fate of both species and the future of the planet.

Check out the trailer above.