IFC Films has acquired Wakefield, the Robin Swicord-directed pic based on the E.L. Doctorow short story that stars Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner. The film, which bowed at Telluride in the fall, will hit theaters beginning May 19 in New York, with a VOD date set for May 26.

Cranston plays successful suburbanite commuter Howard Wakefield who takes a perverse detour from family life: He vanishes without a trace. Hidden in the attic of his carriage house garage, surviving by scavenging at night, Howard secretly observes the lives of his wife (Garner) and children and neighbors and slowly realizes that he has not in fact left his family, he has left himself. Jason O’Mara and Beverly D’Angelo co-star.

Julie Lynn, Bonnie Curtis, Wendy Federman and Carl Moellenberg are producers.