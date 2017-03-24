John Leguizamo has been cast opposite Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch in Waco, a six-part event series produced by Weinstein TV, set to air on Paramount Network in 2018. Production begins next month in Santa Fe, NM.

Written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (No Escape) and directed by John Erick Dowdle, Waco tells the story of the 51-day 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and David Koresh’s spiritual sect, The Branch Davidians, in Waco, Texas, that resulted in a deadly fire. It explores the true life details leading up to and chronicling the standoff told from several perspectives of those most intimately involved in both sides of the conflict.

Leguizamo will play ATF agent Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez was sent into Koresh’s Mount Carmel to gather evidence and build a federal case against the Branch Davidians but forged a bond with the people inside.

Leguizamo was most recently cast in a co-starring role opposite Allison Miller in ABC’s drama pilot Salamander. He also recently co-starred on the Netflix drama series Bloodline and reprised his roles in the latest installments of the John Wick and Ice Age movie franchises. He is repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorneys Jason Sloane and Jim Gilio.

“We are thrilled to have John in this part. He brings phenomenal range and authenticity to everything he does,” says Ted Gold, Senior Vice President, Scripted Original Series for Paramount. “The role of Robert Rodriguez is little known, but utterly fascinating as he was the only undercover agent to infiltrate David Koresh’s compound.”

Shannon, Kitsch, the Dowdle brothers and Salvatore Stabile will executive produce along with TWC Co-Chairmen Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein, President and COO David Glasser, Co-head of Production Jennifer Malloy, and Head of Scripted Television Megan Spanjian of Weinstein Television. Gold and Lauren Ruggiero, Vice President, Scripted Programming, will oversee the project for Paramount.