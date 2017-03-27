Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Rory Culkin (You Can Count on Me), Paul Sparks and Shea Whigham has been cast opposite Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch in Waco, a six-part event series produced by Weinstein TV, set to air on Paramount Network in 2018. Production begins next month in Santa Fe, NM.

Written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (No Escape) and directed by John Erick Dowdle, Waco tells the story of the 51-day 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and David Koresh’s spiritual sect, The Branch Davidians, in Waco, Texas, that resulted in a deadly fire. It explores the true life details leading up to and chronicling the standoff told from several perspectives of those most intimately involved in both sides of the conflict.

Riseborough will play Judy, wife of Steve Schneider (Sparks), who reluctantly sacrifices her marriage to show devotion to David Koresh. Schneider was one of David Koresh’s closest confidants and supporters but becomes deeply conflicted once his wife announces she’s pregnant with Koresh’s child. Culkin will portray David Thibodeau, a young musician who joins David Koresh’s band. Though initially reluctant to join Koresh, he eventually undergoes a dramatic evolution from an agnostic to a true believer. Whigham will play the tactical commander of the FBI, known within the Bureau for his bravado. In addition to Shannon and Kitsch they join previously cast John Leguizamo.

Riseborough will next be seen starring in features Battle of the Sexes, Burden, The Death of Stalin and Mindhorn. Her TV credits include miniseries National Treasure and Netflix’s Bloodline. She’s repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Independent Talent Group.

Culkin was most recently seen in Columbus which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He recently wrapped production on Lords of Chaos and Unchained. Culkin is repped by Paradigm and Brookside Artist Management.

Known for his roles in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Netflix’s House of Cards, Sparks recently wrapped production on The Greatest Showman for 20th Century Fox and Thoroughbred, which just premiered at Sundance and will be distributed by Focus Features. He’s repped by Randi Goldstein at Gersh NY.

Whigham is best known for his role as Eli Thompson on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and currently recurs in Fargo and Vice Principals. Additional upcoming film projects include Netflix’s Death Note, High Wire Act and LAbyrinth. He’s repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.