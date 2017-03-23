Voltage Pictures CEO Nicolas Chartier and Voltage Pictures President & COO Jonathan Deckter announced today that they’ve tapped Ara Keshishian, who will be producing feature films and TV series and miniseries for the label.

At Lotus, Keshishian produced the Lionsgate/Roadside release Maggie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the upcoming November Criminals starring Ansel Elgort and Chloe Moretz, and directed by Sacha Gervasi based on Steve Knight’s screenplay. He has also overseen production and served as EP on the Roadside Attractions release Z for Zacharia starring Margot Robbie, Chris Pine, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the upcoming thriller Kidnap starring Halle Berry, and the science fiction thriller Replicas with Keanu Reeves for producer Lorenzo DiBonaventura.

“I have known Ara for many years since his days as an agent. We are incredibly excited to have him join the team. His taste, track record and relationships will be a great compliment to our existing team,” said Chartier in a statement.

“I am excited to be joining Nic, Jonathan and the entire Voltage team. I have always admired the diverse types of films they have been involved with and look forward to working with them to continue to build a great slate,” added Keshishian

“Ara’s experience and relationships will make an immediate impact as we strive to continue to deliver high quality content to our distribution partners the world over.” said Voltage President & COO Jonathan Deckter.

CAA and WME negotiated the deal on behalf of Keshishian.