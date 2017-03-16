Riding one of those long-legged AT-AT walkers has been the dream of many a Star Wars fan over the generations, and a new promotional video for Disney’s Star Wars Land theme parks can only fuel the fantasy.

In a post titled “Star Wars-Themed Lands Come to Life as Construction Progresses at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts,” the Disney Parks Blog includes video that shows the under-construction skeletons of two huge walkers, with animation then bringing the metal girders to life, transforming them into the familiar vehicles, with one turning its head toward the camera and shooting out a couple fiery blasts. “Live your Star Wars adventure in 2019!”

The Star Wars-themed parks are under construction at both Florida’s Walt Disney World in Orlando and California’s Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim.

As the blog states, the two “immersive” parks will “transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action.”

The attractions will include a guest-controlled Millennium Falcon and an “adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

The 14-acre parks are set to open in 2019. Take a look at the video above.