Viceland is taking cable television’s theme week to a new high. The cable network has set Weed Week from April 17-April 20 to celebrate marijuana.

Viceland is bringing back two of its most popular series that week: Weediquette with Krishna Andavolu, and recent James Beard Award nominee Bong Appetit with Abdullah Saeed. In addition, the network will feature a special 4/20 (the widely acknowledged international day celebrating all things cannabis) episode of Action Bronson’s F*ck, That’s Delicious – The Heady New York Special.

Viceland’s late-night hosts Desus & Mero also will bring their critically-praised show to Los Angeles for the week, which will be marked internationally in the UK, France, Australia, New Zealand and the network’s most recent territory, Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxembourg). The international channels will mirror the U.S. line-up, and many will contribute some of their own – including a new special Stoned (date and time TBD).