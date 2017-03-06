Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the 2017 South by Southwest to call for innovative solutions to tackle cancer and present his plans for a Biden Cancer Initiative.

Speaking on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX, Biden will ask the attendees at the annual festival to join him in taking on the disease. In his remarks, he will reflect on the progress made under his leadership of the White House Cancer Moonshot, call for innovative solutions to tackle the barriers that prevent faster gains in ending cancer as we know it, and describe how he plans to remain in the fight.

“We’re excited to have Vice President Biden address the creative innovators and entrepreneurs that attend SXSW,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “His commitment and leadership is crucial at a time when the smartest minds from the worlds of technology and healthcare are working together to create groundbreaking new solutions in the battle to end cancer.”

Biden’s talk is open to all SXSW registrants and video of his discussion will be made available to watch following this event at SXSW.com.

Biden’s conversation is part of the Connect to End Cancer series in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the AT&T Foundry for Connected Health, and Merck & Co., Inc. Taking place on March 12 in the Health Track, Connect to End Cancer provides education, exposure and potential development support to entrepreneurs and encourage collaboration among innovators, industry executives, venture capitalists, celebrities, philanthropists and SXSW attendees who share a commitment to Making Cancer History.

SXSW 2017 will take place from March 10 to 19.