Vice Media has has inked a slew of international mobile deals and is planning a vast rollout in the Asia Pacific region, its founder and CEO Shane Smith announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Wednesday. The new slate of partnerships includes original production, licensing, direct-to-consumer offerings and Viceland programming, and will see programming be delivered to more than 80 territories by the end of 2017. Major deals have been reached in Indonesia with XL Axiata and iflix as well as Vodafone in Australia. On the licensing side, deals have been made with Abema TV and Verizon that will see Vice content licenced across Japan and the U.S. Further deals are expected to be announced in the coming months, including the launch of Vice+, Vice’s subscription VOD service with Docomo Digital, which provides original Vice content and curated content in Japan.

Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

NBCUniversal International has picked up Hugh Laurie starrer Chance, for the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Poland. Season One of the psychological thriller will begin airing in Poland first in April 2017, following other territories in May. Season Two will premiere later in the year. Based on Kem Nunn’s novel of the same name, the story focuses on a San Francisco-based forensic neuro-psychiatrist Eldon Chance (played by Laurie), who reluctantly gets sucked into a violent and dangerous world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness. After an ill-advised decision regarding an alluring patient, Chance finds himself in the crosshairs of her abusive spouse who happens to be a police detective. It’s produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and Groundswell Productions. Series was created by Alexandra Cunningham and Nunn who both exec produce with Laurie, Michael London, Brian Grazer and Lenny Abrhamson (who directed several episodes). Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution distributes internationally.