Twenty-five-year Viacom veteran Niels Schuurmans has been named to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer for The Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT. It is the latest executive move following Viacom’s reorganization, in which the three networks were grouped together under Kevin Kay, who was named President, Spike (soon-to-be Paramount Network), TV Land, and CMT. Schuurmans, who starts immediately, will report to Kay. Kay also recently promoted TV Land’s Keith Cox to President of Development and Production, The Paramount Network & TV Land, and Frank Tanki to General Manager, TV Land.

Schuurmans will oversee Marketing and Creative for Spike, which he will help rebrand as The Paramount Network, along with overseeing all cross-network marketing initiatives for Spike, TV Land, and CMT, working closely with the individual networks’ respective marketing teams. Viacom has big plans for The Paramount Network, one of the company’s newly designated six flagship cable brands. It is tipped to become a general entertainment network and Viacom’s leading channel for original scripted programming.

This marks a return to Spike for Schuurmans where he played a key role in the network’s launch as “The First Network For Men” in 2003 as EVP, Consumer Marketing and Executive Creative Director, a position he held for 11 years.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Niels back home to Spike – and to two new destinations for him, TV Land and CMT,” said Kay. “Niels is a marketing visionary with a keen sense of brand building through innovation and creativity.”

Most recently, Schuurmans served as Chief Creative Officer/EVP, Creative and Branded Content, for Viacom Velocity where he was responsible for the overall ideation, development and execution of branded and partner integrated marketing creative content across all the Viacom brands and platforms (including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Spike, CMT, Logo, and TV Land).

Schuurmans began his career at Nickelodeon where he lead the development and launch of classic Nickelodeon franchises such as The Big Help, SlimeTime Live, U-Pick Live, Snick, among others. He also was behind the marketing of Nickelodeon’s foray into features film business with the Rugrats movies, the Wild Thornberry movies and Spongebob’s intro to the big screen.