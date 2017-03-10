Viacom CEO Bob Bakish stayed close to home to find a general counsel to replace Michael Fricklas, who has been with the company since 1993 but was seen as too close to ousted CEO Philippe Dauman.

Christa D’Alimonte will run the company’s legal affairs beginning April 15 — when Fricklas leaves. This is a promotion from her previous position as Deputy General Counsel.

In addition, the company named Keyes Hill-Edgar EVP of Global Business Affairs and General Counsel of Viacom Media Networks. He will continue to oversee Business and Legal Affairs for the domestic media networks, but now will also be responsible for Viacom International Media Networks, Content Distribution and the Media Networks’ labor, guild and production legal matters.

Bakish lauded D’Alimonte’s “extensive legal knowledge and distinctive understanding of our company and strategic vision.”

She joined Viacom in 2012 from Shearman & Sterling where she represented Viacom as Deputy Practice Group Leader of the firm’s Global Mergers & Acquisitions group.

Hill-Edgar joined in 2000, also from Shearman & Sterling where he was an Associate.

Fricklas may be best known for leading the charge against YouTube in a bitter court case where the entertainment company alledged that the Google-owned platform empowered users to violate Viacom’s copyrights. They settled out of court.

When Dauman was ousted, after challenging chief shareholders Sumner and Shari Redstone, Fricklas was allowed to leave with terms that will enable him to collect 18 months’ worth of his salary plus a pro-rated share of his bonus.