More changes in Viacom’s executive ranks — today with Bruce Gillmer named Head of Music and Music Talent, a new job at the Global Entertainment Group.

Gillmer will take the new responsibilities to oversee music programming and events while keeping his gigs as Viacom International Media Networks’s EVP of Music and Talent Programming and Events and co-brand lead for MTV International.

Viacom

He will continue to report to CEO Bob Bakish who calls music “a common thread that unites much of Viacom’s portfolio around the world.”

The entertainment company wants to “find even more powerful ways to connect artists and fans by leveraging our global scale, talent relationships, and programming expertise,” he adds.

With his new domestic responsibilities, Gillmer will work with MTV, VH1 and Logo President Chris McCarthy to drive the MTV US Music and Talent team. They will oversee music events, as well as the MTV EMAs and the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Working alongside some of the most talented, creative minds in the business is truly an honor,” Gillmer says.

He helped to create VH1 Divas Live, VH1 Hip Hop Honors, VH1 Fashion Awards, Behind the Music and other shows, series and events.

Gillmer began his career at Viacom in the MTV U.S. Music and Talent department. Prior to joining VIMN, he was SVP of Music and Talent Relations for VH1 in the U.S., where he led the Music and Talent department on all music-driven shows, events and initiatives.