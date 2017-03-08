Rappers delighted VH1 execs last night as the Season 6 premiere of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta scored a 2.36 rating in 18-49 on Monday night. That’s up 17% from its fifth-season bow, and the show also boosted its leadout, new drama The Breaks, to a series high in its third episode.

LHH: Atlanta posted its highest-rated episode since the Season 4 premiere in April 2015 and continues to see year-over-year growth. Monday’s airing was the night’s No. 1 cable series among 18-49 and 18-34, VH1 said. Including encores, it drew 5.2 million total viewers.

Meanwhile, The Breaks posted a 1.01 rating among 18-49, up 20% over season-to-date.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie R. Gayle for Monami Entertainment with Toby Barraud, Stefan Springman, Mala Chapple, David DiGangi, Lashan Browning and Donna Edge-Rachell for Eastern TV. Nina L. Diaz, Liz Fine and Vivian Gomez are executive producers for VH1. Seith Mann, Dan Charnas, John J. Strauss, Bill Flanagan and Darren Goldberg are executive producers on The Breaks, which focuses on the origins of hip hop through the journey of three young friends exploring the industry in 1990 New York City. Maggie Malina, Chris McCarthy and Amy Doyle serve as EPs for VH1.