FYI VP Development Liz Fine has joined VH1 as SVP, Original Series. Fine will oversee current unscripted programming and new projects that move out of development and into production for the network, reporting to Nina L. Diaz, Head of Unscripted for VH1 and MTV.

As a producer Fine previously worked with Diaz on several series including VH1 hit Mob Wives.

“Liz is a multi-faceted creative executive and skilled storyteller with a knack for crafting pop culture winners,” Diaz said. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with her again to produce more buzzworthy content.”

Based in New York, Fine will work alongside SVP Lily Neumeyer, SVP/Head of Development for VH1; and Paul Ricci, SVP/Head of Alternative for VH1 and MTV, as Diaz is beefing up her unscripted team. In her internal memo on Fine’s hire, Diaz touted VH1’s “slate of unscripted programming on television including six of the top 10 reality shows on cable.”

Most recently, Fine served as VP, Programming and Development at FYI where she developed and produced breakout hit Married At First Sight, currently in its fifth season, as well as spinoff Married At First Sight: First Year and The Seven Year Switch, among others. Prior to joining the A&E lifestyle network, Fine worked as a co-executive producer for Atlas Media Corp and Left/Right where she co-produced Mob Wives. Her producing credits also include Wife Swap, Chopped” and MTV’s Teen Mom and The City.

Here is Diaz’s internal note: