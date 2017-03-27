Automotive-focused Velocity has unveiled its 2017-18 programming lineup, which include three new series, the return of 13 hit franchises, 100 hours of live events; and interactive, multiplatform coverage of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Discovery Communications

The Discovery Communications-owned network touts it had its best year ever in 2016 in Primetime and Total day among the M25-54 target demo, as well as M18-49, M18+, P25-54, P18-34 and P2+. The network also beat 4Q16 in first quarter 2017 in Primetime delivery among M25-54, M18-49, M18+, P25-54, P18-49 and P2+.

New series for 2017-18 include Texas Metal (wt). Metal miracles is the name of the game for the team at Ekstensive Metal Works who create some of the biggest, flashiest, most creative builds anywhere. Texas Metal (wt) dives into the outrageous truck customizations that Ekstensive’s owner Bill Carlton and his welding team design and build.

Velocity/Discovery Communications

Other new series are JDM Legends (wt), which take viewers into the world of Japanese domestic market restorations at Eric Bizek’s Salt Lake City shop. And Last Stop Garage, set in Newfoundland and Canada, Labrador, where mechanics use backwoods ingenuity to create incredible, specially made vehicles to handle the rugged terrain.

Velocity’s No. 1 and No. 2 series Bitchin’ Rides and Wheeler Dealers, respectively, return in 2017-18. The network also hits the auction block again in Scottsdale, Palm Beach, the Northeast and Las Vegas for 100 hours of Barrett-Jackson Live. Joining those key franchises are the return of the network’s signature series Chasing Classic Cars, Fantomworks, Unique Rides, Iron Resurrection, Graveyard Carz, and the network’s highly-rated, Saturday morning “how to” automotive series All Girls Garage, Car Fix and Truck U.

“For our audience cars are a second home that fall somewhere between their house, spouse or office,” said Robert Scanlon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Velocity and Automotive Content. “Velocity understands the emotional connection they feel to the automobile and we’re completely devoted to providing appealing content that gets their engines revving. With a record number of viewers last year, we’d like to welcome even more people to ride shotgun with us in 2017-18.”