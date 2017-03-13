“Well, this year has been fun. You know, really fun!” chimes Julia Louis-Dreyfus as former President of the United States Selina Meyer in the official trailer for Season 6 of Veep, which was shared during the show’s panel at SXSW. “The loss hurt, but I did take this opportunity to reacquaint myself with an old friend of mine by the name of Selina Meyer,” she adds.

The upcoming 10-episode sixth season will pick up after Meyer’s electoral defeat. Struggling to define her legacy as an ex-president, Meyer is ready to get back in the game and continue her work elsewhere – but first she has some annihilating to do.

“Congressman Ryan! I want to let you know that I will destroy you in ways that are so creative, they will honor me for it at the Kennedy Center,” she tells Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons).

Veep co-stars Emmy winner Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Matt Walsh, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson. Louis-Dreyfus has won five consecutive Emmys for her role as Meyer and recently took home a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

The back-to-back Best Comedy Series Emmy winner is executive produced by Dave Mandel, Louis-Dreyfus, Frank Rich, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett.

Veep returns to HBO on Sunday, April 16.