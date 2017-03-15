Former Rookie Blue star Missy Peregrym has joined the Season 2 cast of Syfy’s action-horror series Van Helsing as a new series regular opposite Kelly Overton.

The 13-episode, hourlong drama reimagines the timeless Dracula brand with the resurrection of Vanessa Van Helsing, the next in a lineage of warriors who lead mankind in the battle against vampires. Peregrym will play Scarlett Harker, a woman with a mysterious past who might help turn the tide against the vampires.

Neil LaBute returns as showrunner for the series produced by Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels). The series, slated to return this fall, is currently in production shooting in Vancouver, BC.

“We are thrilled to have Missy join our amazing cast of warriors,” said Chad Oakes, Executive Producer and Co-Chairman of Nomadic Pictures. “Her physical and mental strength as an actress adds amazing chemistry to our family. We are so happy to be working with her.”

“We are excited and privileged that Missy is now part of our extraordinary ensemble,” said Chris Regina, Senior Vice President, Original Co-Productions, Syfy. “We look forward to having our Van Helsing mythology strengthened by her energy, charisma, and talent.”

“We are so lucky and happy to have Missy join the Van Helsing team this season” says LaBute. “The series thrives on female energy & power and we’re getting two barrels full with Missy’s talents. I can’t wait to see her jump into battle alongside Kelly Overton and the rest of the cast with all we have planned for them in Season Two.”

Peregrym is a Canadian actress and former fashion model best known for her role as Officer Andy McNally on the ABC/Global Television Network series Rookie Blue.

Executive producers are Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev from Nomadic Pictures, showrunner/writer Neil LaBute, Evan Tyler (Industry Works), Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell (Echo Lake Entertainment), as well as Daniel March (Dynamic Television). Dynamic Television is also handling the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding first run U.S. television and Canada.

Van Helsing airs on Syfy in the U.S., on SuperEcran in Quebec, Canada and globally on Netflix.