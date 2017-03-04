Without revealing any spoilers, let’s just say the second to last episode ever of The Vampire Diaries (0.4/2) had a wedding that didn’t quite turn out as planned, a necklace from a familiar but as yet unseen face and things are about to get Hellish.

However, heading into next week’s Julie Plec helmed finale, things stayed the same as last week ratingswise on the long running CW series. As they did on lead-out Reign (0.2/1) at 8 PM.

NBC’s Friday night was also the same and not, at the same time. Matching ABC for a rare Friday primetime Friday adults 18-49 win with a 0.8/3 rating, the Comcast-owned net now has the distinction of hitting or matching that top demo spot five of the last five nights. An encore full CBS won the viewership category with 6.36 million viewers with that Blue Bloods (0.7.3) repeat getting a Friday topping 6.95 million sets of eyeballs.

Part of NBC’s good fortune came down the Yellow Brick Road so to speak with the finale of Wizard of Oz reimagining Emerald City (0.7/3). Up 17% over its February 24 show, the ender of the 10-episode first season of the yet to be renewed show also hit a six-week 18-49 high and a seven-week viewership high with 2.9 million watching. Lead-in Grimm (0.8/4) gained no ratings ground but lost none either from last week and 10 PM’s Dateline NBC (0.8/3) was even also.

The last night of ABC’s four-part When We Rise did gain some traction with a 25% demo rise over Thursday night for the ambitious Dustin Lance Black created miniseries. That 9 – 11 PM WWR surely got some lift from its Shark Tank (1.4/6) lead-in. Up a tenth over last week, the entrepreneurial reality show matched its season high and, with 6.1 million tuning in, hit its most watched show this season. Add to that, Shark Tank was the top rated show of last night and the Disney-owned net are feeling a little flush this morning.

With a Rosewood (0.4/1) repeat kicking off the night, Fox saw an original Sleepy Hollow (0.4/1) drop 20% among the 18-49s from last week.