Two words from the pilot of The Vampire Diaries (0.5/2) ended the series’ eight-season run last night – “Hello brother.”

Well, hellos and goodbyes can be hard, even if you are centuries old vampires reunited after separation by death and life, you’ve got Nina Dobrev back on the show one last time and Mystic Falls survived. However, in the TV Universe, what makes all that easier is a bit of a ratings bump – and that’s what the 9 PM series finale of TVD delivered as well, both in the key demo and in total viewership.

Coming after a one-hour series retrospective at 8 PM, which snagged a 0.4/2 rating and 1.14 million sets of eyeballs, last night’s Julie Plec-directed finale was up both from last week and last year by 25% among adults 18-49. That’s a season high for the show and the best it has actually done in the demo since the February 26, 2016 “Moonlight On The Bayou” episode.

Viewershipwise, last night’s TVD “I Was Feeling Epic’ episode snared an audience of 1.19 million. Hitting a season high, that’s also up from TVD’s March 3 show by 4% and the Season 7 finale of May 13, 2016 by 14%. To make one more comparison, the usually 8 PM slotted TVD was up 150% over last week’s Reign in the 9 PM time period – so maybe those TVD spinoff mummers and seeds in last night’s finale from EP Plec need to become a more focused conversation. Having said that current TVD spinoff The Originals makes its Season 4 debut in the mothershow’s old slot on March 17.

The rest of Friday’s primetime saw CBS take the top spot both in the demo and viewership categories with a 1.1/4 rating and an audience of 8.9 million. As usual, Blue Bloods (1.1/4) was the most watched show of the night – with 9.4 million tuning in on Friday. Even with its last original of February 17 in the 18-49s, the Tom Selleck-led NYPD family drama was tied with lead-in Hawaii Five-O (1.1/4) and the 9 – 11 PM Dateline NBC (1.1/4) for the top rated spot. Crossing over with 8 PM’s MacGyver (1.0/4), Five-O was the same in the ratings as its last original of February 24 while its lead-in was down a tenth.

Those numbers may shift a bit later as the House of Moonves had ACC Men’s Basketball tournament preemptions in Charlotte, Greensboro, Richmond and Norfolk.

An encore of Shark Tank (0.9/4) brought ABC down from its usual Friday demo heights and comedies Last Man Standing (1.0/5) and Dr. Ken (0.8/3) also took a stumble of two-tenths and a tenth respectively. At 10 PM. 20/20 (0.8/3) was down 20% from its last new show of two weeks ago.

NBC had Grimm (0.8/3) and that two-hour Dateline on last night with the former unchanged from the week before. The latter was actually up 38% in the 18-49s from its one-hour airing on March 3 and rose 25% in the news demo of adults 25-54 – which is the best Dateline has done in both categories since December 9 last year.

Fox’s only original of the night was 9 PM’s Sleepy Hollow (0.4/2) – which can at least say it didn’t lose any genre ground to TVD’s finale and hence was even with last week.