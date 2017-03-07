As The Vampire Diaries is nearing its end, co-star Matthew Davis has been set as a lead opposite Daniella Alonso and John Corbett in ABC’s drama pilot Las Reinas. Also cast in the project, from feature writer Dean Georgaris, ABC Studios and the Mark Gordon Co., is The Leftovers alumna Amanda Warren.

Written by Georgaris and directed by Liz Friedlander, Las Reinas centers on Detective Alex De La Reina (Alonso) who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family – the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Alex must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

Davis will play the good guy cop, Andrew Somerset. A recent transplant to Florida, the intelligent, observant and keenly perceptive Somerset is Sonya’s partner. Sonya may be “street royalty” – but Somerset is not about to let her go it alone (as much as she’d like to).

Warren will play Inspector Kathryn Geller, the tough as nails head of the Organized Crime Task Force. Geller is a big game hunter who’s been trying to get Alex to take down her Grandmother for years.

Georgaris executive produces with Chris Brancato, who serves as showrunner, as well as TMGC’s Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper for ABC Studios.

Davis recently wrapped an 8-year-run on the popular CW drama The Vampire Diaries whose series finale airs this Friday. He is repped by Gersh and Brillstein.

Warren just shot back-to-back features for Martin McDonagh and Darren Aronofsky. She also played William’s mother in the most recent Memphis episode of NBC’s This Is Us. Warrnen is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and MJ Management