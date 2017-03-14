Nigel Thatch (Selma) and Corbin Reid (How To Get Away With Murder) have been cast as series regulars opposite Christina Ochoa and Matt Barr in Valor, the CW’s serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot written by writer-musician Kyle Jarrow and directed by Michael Robin.

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. It centers on chopper pilots Nora (Ochoa) and Gallo (Barr) who, after a botched mission in Somalia leaves a pair of American servicemen in enemy hands, train for a rescue operation and only they share a very large secret from the initial operation — a secret that must never come to the attention of the Army.

Thatch will play Captain Robert Torres, the commander of the Night Raiders. A tough-minded man with gravitas, who is loyal to his troops, Torres expects his unit to always do the right thing, no matter how tangled the tactical situation may become. Reid will portray Jess, a mother and wife who lives on the Army base.

Thatch was most recently seen in Ava DuVernay’s Selma. He’s repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

Reid starred in Lionsgate’s Blair Witch and can currently be seen in ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder. She’s repped by CAA, Hyphenate Creative Management and attorney Derek Kroeger.