Ahead of STX’s presentation at CinemaCon, director Luc Besson and British actress Cara Delevingne made a pitstop at Hollywood’s ArcLight Cinemas last night to show off the second Valerian trailer in 3D. Today, STX chief Adam Fogelson loved the Valerian trailer so much, he played it twice to those in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Jaw-dropping” isn’t a phrase to throw around, but in viewing the second Valerian trailer in 3D, it seems to apply. Dressed in splashy saturated colors, the trailer begins with a desert chase scene, propelling Valerian and Laureline into the City of a Thousand Planets, in all its minute and stellar detail.

STX Entertainment

Based on the beloved Valérian and Laureline comics published by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières in 1967, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has been a longtime passion project for the French director that he’s held since his youth, some 40-plus years in the making.

Set in the 28th century, the epic sci-fi pic centers on Alpha, a metropolis that is home to species of a thousand planets, which is threatened when a dark force looms near. Ultimately, only the film’s protagonists—interstellar special operatives Valerian (Dane Dehaan) and Laureline (Delevingne)—can safeguard the future of their universe in this ambitious outer-space extravaganza.

While Valérian has lived with the director since his childhood, the director’s conceptualization of a Valerian film hasn’t changed with the years. In fact, it wasn’t until 10 years ago that the director considered taking on the project.

STX Entertainment

“I never thought that I could make a film with Valerian when I was young. It’s part of my childhood, but I never thought about it until I was like 30 years old. In fact, the guy who drew Valérian—his name is Jean-Claude Mézières—he was working on The Fifth Element, and he’s the one who said, ‘Why are you doing The Fifth Element? Why don’t you do Valerian?'” Besson explained. “And then I started to think—I said, ‘Oh yeah, I never thought about it.’ Because at the time, it was just impossible to do, because there’s like two characters and 1,000 aliens. We couldn’t do it—the technique was not there yet—so we just had to be patient.”

At CinemaCon today, Besson, said in the old days of the comic, he would have to wait each week to reach two more pages.

As a sit down with Besson reveals, this isn’t a director who is wont to overthink matters. So while Valerian is the most expensive European-funded film in history with an estimated costs of $180M, it’s little surprise that for the director, the biggest creative challenges of mounting his dream project came not with the ones and zeroes, but in the nuts-and-bolts creative assembly inherent to any film production.