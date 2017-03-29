A day after its screening at CinemaCon, STX unveiled the second trailer for the sci-fi action flick Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, directed by Luc Besson and starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne.

The film is based on the 1967 Valérian and Laureline comics by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières. It follows Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevingne) as they embark on an intergalactic mission to the city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time, uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives, and the duo will have to race to defeat the unseen forces at work, placing the race in great danger. Rihanna, John Goodman, Clive Owen and Ethan Hawke co-star.

The trailer, which was shown twice at CinemaCon attendees, begins with a desert chase scene, propelling Valerian and Laureline into the City of a Thousand Planets. Check out all the action in the trailer above.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens in theaters on July 21.

