UPDATED: 10:08 AM: Oops! UTA clarified its number. The agency now boasts 53 partners, not 44 with the added nine announced today. It’s easy to lose count when you have so many of these rascals running around. And yes, WME is still trying to wrangle a headcount of their own partners.

PREVIOUSLY, 10 AM: UTA has promoted nine agents to partner, with seven of the nine having started their careers in the agency mailroom. The promotions boost the company to 44 partners. Why so many? “It speaks to a leadership position within the agency and is a statement of making significant contributions to the agency itself,” said one source, who noted that the increase in partners by 20% is “reflective of UTA’s significant growth over the past few years.” In comparison, the larger agencies like CAA has six partners, ICM Partners (living up to its moniker) has 48 while The Gersh Agency has 23. WME is still counting and we will update when they run out of fingers.

Clockwise from top left: Sarah Clossey, Steve Cohen, Pete Franciosa, Gueran Ducoty UTA

Two of the new UTA partners — Gueran Ducoty (Licensing & Endorsements department) and Pete Franciosa (Production department) serve as heads of their divisions. Sarah Clossey, Steve Cohen and Jo Yao are agents in the Motion Picture Talent department; Charles Ferraro and Keya Khayatian are agents in the Motion Picture Literary department; Allan Haldeman is an agent in the Television department; and Tim Phillips is an agent in the Television Literary department.

Clockwise from top left: Charles Ferraro, Allan Haldeman, Tim Phillips, Keya Khayatian UTA

“These promotions reflect the strong individual contributions, skills and networks of our newest partners and our collective confidence about the opportunities ahead for our agency and clients in a shifting media environment,” UTA managing directors Jeremy Zimmer, David Kramer and Jay Sures said in a release announcing the promotions. “Each of these individuals plays an integral role in our success. We value the passion, integrity and commitment they bring to work every day on behalf of UTA’s clients, and we know they will continue to accomplish great things.”

Clossey joined UTA in 2007 from Paradigm and Franciosa in 1998 from ICM.