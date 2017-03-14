Mike “Mike G” Guirguis, Bex Majors and Billy Wood are joining UTA’s music team.

Guirguis and Majors will be based in Beverly Hills. Guirguis will focus on creating new opportunities for artists, including establishing new partnerships across all areas of entertainment and building new businesses around clients. He previously was the founder of NiteVision Management where he managed Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor, DJ Sourmilk, and Dave Aude among others and was a member of Akon’s management team.

Majors is moving to the U.S. from the UK, and she’ll book foreign dates for a roster that includes Amanda Palmer, PVRIS, Neck Deep, Halestorm, Highly Suspect, Creeper, Starset, Attila, The King Blues, K.Flay, and Manchester Orchestra, among others. Majors has worked with an array of talent including Mercury and Grammy winners, and also at CAA where she developed their music division.

Wood will operate out of UTA’s London office, and he’ll be booking international dates for Christina Milian, Dappy, Diggy Simmons, Fekky, Grim Sickers, Run DMC, Solo 45, Stylo G and Tinchy Stryder.