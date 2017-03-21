EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Aaron Burns, on the heels of the SXSW world debut of his horror film Madre, which was picked up by Netflix, has inked with UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment for representation. The pic, produced by Nicolás López and Miguel Asensio Llamas, will be available to stream at the end of this year.

Starring Daniela Ramírez, Cristobal Tapia Montt, Matías Bassi, and Aida Jabolin, the psychological thriller is about motherhood and the difficult circumstances which force us to trust people we hardly know with the things we value most.

This film marks the second of Burns’ to play at the annual Austin fest, with his first being Blacktino, which starred Michelle Rodriguez, Danny Trejo, Jeff Fahey, Daryl Sabara, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson. The Austin native, who is based in Santiago, Chile, also holds acting credits in features such as Eli Roth’s Knock Knock and The Green Inferno, Guillermo Amoedo’s The Stranger, and López’s Best Worst Friends.