Greg Janese has joined UTA as head of corporate and special events. Based out of the Nashville office, he’ll oversee booking the agency’s roster in those categories and also will work with other departments throughout the agency.

Janese previously was at Paradigm for 12 years, where he headed the corporate and special event division. Prior to Paradigm, Janese was president of corporate production firm TBA Entertainment, where he led the company’s expansion into the corporate communications business through strategic acquisitions and internal growth. Prior to TBA, he co-founded and later sold the concert promotion-production company Avalon Entertainment Group.

“Greg is a key executive who will help us continue to strengthen the bridge between our artists and corporate America,” UTA CEO and co-founder Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “UTA is committed to fulfilling the promise of full-service representation and Greg will be a tremendous asset in that regard.”

Said Janese: “I’m honored to take this role at UTA, and to have the opportunity to work alongside Jeremy Zimmer and so many other talented executives at a company that is truly raising the bar within the creative community. Artists today are looking to their representatives for visionary, forward-thinking and specialized services across many areas of their work. UTA is leading the way, and that’s why I’m so excited to join this team and focus on the corporate event market.”