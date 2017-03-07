Chalk up another one for United Talent Agency’s socially conscious philosophy. The talent agency has plans to observe Wednesday’s A Day Without a Woman, an event that is an outgrowth of the wildly successful Women’s March, to put a spotlight on the value of women in the workforce and also highlight gender inequality. The event encourages women to stay away from work on March 8th to raise awareness of the central role women play. Lucky female UTA agents (the rest of us will be slaving away).

The move by the agency follows a highly attended rally that it held in lieu of a Friday night Oscar Party last month that brought together such names as California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and execs from the ACLU (as well as others) to as a show of unity to speak out against policies that promote marginalization and exclusion after one of their own clients — Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi whose film The Salesman won Best Foreign Language Film Oscar — decided to boycott the Academy Awards because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

To observe the A Day Without Women event tomorrow, UTA will hold off-site events for its female employees in its offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. The Los Angeles and New York events will feature community leaders as well as prominent talent from across the news, literary and film worlds discussing issues of gender equity and the arts, including sharing their own personal journeys and experiences. The New York gathering will take place at event partner Tumblr’s headquarters. In Toronto, employees are organizing a clothing and fundraising drive for Toronto Dress for Success and local shelter Women’s Habitat.

While Wednesday’s offsite events are for agency employees only, UTA did release the following roster of featured speakers.

A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN: LOS ANGELES

Isha Sesay – Anchor & correspondent, CNN International

Pae White – LA-based American visual artist

Laila Lalami – Author of The Moor’s Account

Cathy Schulman – President, Welle Entertainment & Women In Film, LA

Haifaa Al Mansour – Filmmaker

Stacy Smith, Director, Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative USC

A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN: NEW YORK

Conducted in partnership with Tumblr

Yasmeen Hassan – Global Executive Director, Equality Now

Katie Danziger – Planned Parenthood of NY City Board Chair

Jordan Brooks – Managing Director and COO, United State of Women

Rebecca Jarvis – Technology Correspondent, ABC News

Julie Alvin- Executive Editor at Bustle

Danielle Maged – EVP of Global Partnerships, Fox Networks Group

Katherine Barna – Head of Communications, Tumblr

Nancy Gates – Partner, Co-Head TV Talent, United Talent Agency