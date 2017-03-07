Chalk up another one for United Talent Agency’s socially conscious philosophy. The talent agency has plans to observe Wednesday’s A Day Without a Woman, an event that is an outgrowth of the wildly successful Women’s March, to put a spotlight on the value of women in the workforce and also highlight gender inequality. The event encourages women to stay away from work on March 8th to raise awareness of the central role women play. Lucky female UTA agents (the rest of us will be slaving away).
The move by the agency follows a highly attended rally that it held in lieu of a Friday night Oscar Party last month that brought together such names as California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and execs from the ACLU (as well as others) to as a show of unity to speak out against policies that promote marginalization and exclusion after one of their own clients — Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi whose film The Salesman won Best Foreign Language Film Oscar — decided to boycott the Academy Awards because of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
To observe the A Day Without Women event tomorrow, UTA will hold off-site events for its female employees in its offices in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto. The Los Angeles and New York events will feature community leaders as well as prominent talent from across the news, literary and film worlds discussing issues of gender equity and the arts, including sharing their own personal journeys and experiences. The New York gathering will take place at event partner Tumblr’s headquarters. In Toronto, employees are organizing a clothing and fundraising drive for Toronto Dress for Success and local shelter Women’s Habitat.
While Wednesday’s offsite events are for agency employees only, UTA did release the following roster of featured speakers.
A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN: LOS ANGELES
Isha Sesay – Anchor & correspondent, CNN International
Pae White – LA-based American visual artist
Laila Lalami – Author of The Moor’s Account
Cathy Schulman – President, Welle Entertainment & Women In Film, LA
Haifaa Al Mansour – Filmmaker
Stacy Smith, Director, Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative USC
A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN: NEW YORK
Conducted in partnership with Tumblr
Yasmeen Hassan – Global Executive Director, Equality Now
Katie Danziger – Planned Parenthood of NY City Board Chair
Jordan Brooks – Managing Director and COO, United State of Women
Rebecca Jarvis – Technology Correspondent, ABC News
Julie Alvin- Executive Editor at Bustle
Danielle Maged – EVP of Global Partnerships, Fox Networks Group
Katherine Barna – Head of Communications, Tumblr
Nancy Gates – Partner, Co-Head TV Talent, United Talent Agency
This feels like a trap
This is great. Now be on the look out for an announcement from CAA later today. They are scrambling to put something together right now.
Ridiculous. The thing is being promoted as a militant (i.e. Violent) protest, and is being organized be a convicted terrorist murderer. Way to go, Ladies!
This article mentions that female agents get to participate….but what about the female assistants at UTA? Do they also get to observe?
Yes, they do. All women at all levels of the company will be participating.
And leave their male bosses to answer their own phones? Not a chance!
Curious, since the article mentions only Female agents at UTA….do the female assistants also get to observe as well?
I guarantee all assistants, regardless of gender, will still be slaving away for $13/hour
Nice move but are we supposed to forget the board of directors only has a single female on it, not to mention not a single person of color?