Luke James (The New Edition Story), Aisha Hinds (All The Way) and Letoya Luckett (Rosewood, Ballers) are set for key series regular roles in Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac (working title), USA’s scripted true crime serial drama pilot that chronicles the major police investigations into the murders of rap stars Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Written by Kyle Long (Suits), Unsolved, from Universal Cable Productions, is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading (played by Josh Duhamel), author of the book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders.

James will play Sean “Puffy” Combs, the young and wildly successful founder of Bad Boy Records, the label of Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls. Hinds will portray Voletta Wallace, the mother of Biggie Smalls. Wallace talked to her son every day before his death and, ever since, has never stopped seeking justice. Luckett will play Sharitha Golden. In 1997, she was the estranged wife of Death Row records CEO Suge Knight and seemingly one of the only people at the time not intimidated by him.

In addition to Duhamel, they join previously announced cast members Wavyy Jonez as Christopher Wallace, aka Biggie Smalls, Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur, Jimmi Simpson as Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree.

James, a two-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and actor, most recently starred in The New Edition Story miniseries. He’s repped by ICM Partners and JME Management.

Hinds, best known for her role in Emmy-nominated series All The Way, can currently be seen in the upcoming second season of Underground, and will also co-star in the 10-part event series Shots Fired. She is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Best known for her recurring roles in Rosewood and Ballers, Luckett’s credits also include Single Ladies, Treme, and the upcoming season of Greenleaf. An original member of Destiny’s Child, Luckett is set to release her third album this year. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Vincent Cirrincione Associates and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) is set to direct the pilot and will executive produce along with Mark Taylor through their Hemingway | Taylor production company. Long also will executive produce. Kading is consulting on the pilot script and also will serve as co-executive producer.