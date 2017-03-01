UnReal star Shiri Appleby has signed a multiyear overall TV production deal with A+E Studios, the studio behind the hit Lifetime series.

Under the pact, Appleby will work closely with the A+E Studios team to develop, create and produce original programming for the A+E portfolio of networks, as well as outside buyers, under her Appletree Pictures banner. In addition, Appleby will serve as a brand ambassador for A+E Studios and Lifetime, where she will represent the brands at various events throughout the year.

“Shiri is a phenomenal talent, and working closely with her on UnREAL has been both a personal and professional highlight,” said Erica Bello, Vice President of Creative Affairs at A+E Studios. “I look forward to bringing her distinct voice to new projects at A+E Studios.”

Appleby currently stars in A+E Studios’ critically-praised, Peabody-award winning drama UnREAL on Lifetime playing Rachel Goldberg, a producer working behind the scenes of a dating competition show. Appleby took on the role of director in the sixth episode of the second season. Additionally, Appleby was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress for her work on the series.

As a young actress, Appleby appeared on such hits as Who’s the Boss, Doogie Howser MD and Lawrence Kasden’s I Love You To Death. At 19, she had her breakout performance on the series Roswell, playing the leading role of Liz Parker. She went on to guest star in ER, Six Degrees, as well as Mike Nichols’ Charlie Wilson’s War, before playing the lead in The CW’s Life Unexpected. Appleby has had recurring roles on NBC’s Chicago Fire, HBO’s Girls and CBS’s Code Black.

“I’m so grateful to A+E Studios for this incredible opportunity and can’t wait to get to work!” said Appleby.

Appleby is repped by UTA and attorney Jeanne Newman.