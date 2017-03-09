Brandon Jay McLaren (Ransom) has booked a heavily recurring role in Season 3 of Lifetime’s critically praised series UnReal.

McLaren will play Dr. Simon, an excellent psychologist brought in by Quinn to work on “Everlasting” this season. He’s a former corporate crisis counselor who is known as a bit of a “fixer.” Great at his job, he is professional and more ethical than Dr. Wagerstein. After a career setback, he is determined to remain above the chaos of the show – but soon finds himself drawn into the drama of “Everlasting.”

Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal gives a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program, Everlasting. In addition to Bierko and Bowyer-Chapman, Shiri Appleby, Constance Zimmer, Josh Kelly and Genevieve Buchner are all set to return for Season 3. Caitlin FitzGerald previously was announced as a new cast addition for Season 3 as Everlasting’s new “suitress,” Serena.

Noxon and Shapiro executive produce along with showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Robert M. Sertner, Peter O’Fallon and Sally DeSipio.

McLaren currently plays Oliver Yates on CBS’ Ransom and is known for his previous starring role on Graceland. He’s repped by Don Buchwad & Associates, Berwick & Kovacik, and Trisko Talent Management.